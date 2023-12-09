Air Arabia Abu Dhabi marks its first flight to Colombo

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi celebrated the launch of its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Colombo at Bandaranaike International Airport, offering three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, emphasised the airline’s commitment to smooth travel experiences post their relocation to Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new route signifies growth in travel and tourism for both the UAE and Sri Lanka.

Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the significance of this new route in expanding Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s destinations. With 10 Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline connects Abu Dhabi to 28 destinations, prioritizing passenger comfort with generous seat-pitch and offering ‘SkyCafe’ snacks, ‘SkyTime’ in-flight entertainment, and a loyalty program, ‘Air Rewards’.

Travellers can book flights through the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies, marking a new avenue for seamless travel between the UAE and Sri Lanka.