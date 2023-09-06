Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches three weekly flights to Colombo

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from January 3, 2024.

Schedule to Colombo, effective January 3, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 197 Abu Dhabi 22:10 Colombo 04:00 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Friday/Sunday 3L 198 Colombo 04:40 Abu Dhabi 08:05 Airbus A320 Monday/Thursday/Saturday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to add Colombo to our growing network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of the capital with multiple destinations while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism industries. The new route enables passengers to discover the beauty of the island located in the Indian Ocean and reflects our commitment to offering customers affordable and value-driven air travel experience.”

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is consistently enhancing connectivity to and from the capital city, with the recently introduced route to Colombo marking its 34th destination.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single-aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. Passengers can enjoy a variety of snacks and meals from ‘SkyCafe’ at affordable prices in addition to a free in-flight streaming service ‘SkyTime’, that allows passengers to enjoy watching a wide selection of entertainment directly on their personal devices. Passengers can additionally earn, transfer, and spend points through the carriers’ innovative and generous loyalty programme ‘Air Rewards’.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 05 September 2023