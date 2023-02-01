Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Amman

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Amman, Jordan.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from March 12, 2023.

Schedule to Amman, effective March 12, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 032 Abu Dhabi 13:20 Amman 15:55 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Friday/Sunday 3L 033 Amman 16:45 Abu Dhabi 20:25 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Friday/Sunday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are very excited to announce the launch of our new route to the capital city, Amman as a gateway to explore the historic country of Jordan. We remain confident that the new route will provide access to a beautiful city which will best serve business and leisure travellers. We are constantly working on expanding our network from UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi to further meet our customers’ travel needs through offering reliable, affordable, and value-driven air travel”.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to add more connectivity to and from the capital city. The new route to Amman is considered the 27th destination after Tashkent, Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, Moscow, and Kazan.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single-aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two capitals by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

The Vibrant city of Amman is full of culture, history and life. With its ancient ruins and stunning panoramic views, Amman is a unique and exciting city to explore. The city is also home to some of the most beautiful mosques in the Middle East, as well as many museums and art galleries.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 31, 2023