Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has inaugurated a new route to Yekaterinburg, Russia, enhancing its network to 29 destinations. The non-stop service, operated three times a week with Airbus A320 aircraft, connects Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to Koltsovo International Airport.

CEO Adel Al Ali highlighted the airline’s commitment to affordable travel and fostering cultural and business exchanges.

The flight schedule, effective December 27, 2024, features departures from Abu Dhabi at 02:45, arriving in Yekaterinburg at 08:50, and return flights at 09:50, landing in Abu Dhabi at 14:10. Travellers can book through the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.