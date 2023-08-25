Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new route to Lar in Iran

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Lar city in Iran.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Larestan International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from September 14, 2023.

Schedule to Lar, effective September 14, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 536 Abu Dhabi 10:10 Lar 10:45 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 3L 537 Lar 11:25 Abu Dhabi 13:10 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Thursday/Friday

By launching the new route to Lar, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now extends its wings to 33 destinations including Tashkent, Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chattogram, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Muscat, Salalah, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Kochi, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Lar, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, Baku, Kuwait, Tehran, Yekaterinburg, Thiruvananthapuram, Moscow, and Kazan.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single-aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices in addition to Air Arabia’s ‘SkyCafe’ which provides passengers with a variety of snacks and meals at affordable prices.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, August 24, 2023