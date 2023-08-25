Home Airports Abu Dhabi AIrport (AUH) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new route to Lar in Iran

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new route to Lar in Iran

By
André Orban
-
0
12

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Lar city in Iran.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Larestan International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from September 14, 2023.

Schedule to Lar, effective September 14, 2023 (all times local):

FlightDepartureTimeArrivalTimeAircraftFrequency
3L 536Abu Dhabi10:10Lar10:45Airbus 320Tuesday/Thursday/Friday
3L 537Lar11:25Abu Dhabi13:10Airbus 320Tuesday/Thursday/Friday

By launching the new route to Lar, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now extends its wings to 33 destinations including Tashkent, Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chattogram, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Muscat, Salalah, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Kochi, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Lar, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, Baku, Kuwait, Tehran, Yekaterinburg, Thiruvananthapuram, Moscow, and Kazan.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single-aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices in addition to Air Arabia’s ‘SkyCafe’ which provides passengers with a variety of snacks and meals at affordable prices.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, August 24, 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be