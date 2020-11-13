Air Antwerp suspends Antwerp – London City route in December

Air Antwerp will suspend its sole route between Antwerp and London City from 30 November 2020 to 2 January 2021 included.

Air Antwerp spokesman Yves Panneels explained to Aviation24.be that bookings were very slow in December, especially from businesspeople who are the main customers on the route. However, he added, “the Fokker 50 remains available for charter flights during that period“.

Until 30 November, Air Antwerp will even further reduce its schedule, flying only on 15, 16, 20, 22, 27 and 29 November according to the following timetable:

WP140 ANR - LCY 17:50 - 17:55 F50

WP141 LCY - ANR 18:25 - 20:25 F50

From 3 January 2021, according to the published schedule, Air Antwerp intends to resume twice-daily flights, except Saturdays when London City is closed and Sundays (one flight only). Not sure the sanitary conditions and travel restrictions will allow such ambitions! Yves Panneels said that “the timetable will be adapted to the conditions prevailing at that time“.