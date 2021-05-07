Air Antwerp still alive, waiting for better conditions to relaunch flights

Various anonymous sources reported this morning that Air Antwerp would stop the activities this month. The only Fokker 50 in the fleet, registration OO-VLS, was flown to the owner Amapola Flyg in Malmö, Sweden, this Friday morning.

Aviation24.be contacted Yves Panneels, spokesman for Air Antwerp, who said that is premature to call the end of the game: “In consultation with the owner, it was decided to place the Fokker 50 OO-VLS in storage in Malmö. This is necessary to keep costs down as much as possible. In that case, no line maintenance permanence has to be provided in Antwerp. OO-VLS remains on the AOC of Air Antwerp and on the Belgian aviation register“.

No date has been set yet for relaunching the flights between Antwerp Airport and London City Airport, which were supposed to re-start on 2 May.

Air Antwerp was founded in 2019 by CityJet (75%) and KLM (25%), but owing to financial difficulties, CityJet withdrew from the capital of Air Antwerp and financial reports show that KLM is now the only shareholder of Air Antwerp.