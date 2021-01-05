Air Antwerp postpones resumption of scheduled flights to 1 March

Air Antwerp is postponing the planned resumption of the scheduled service between Antwerp and London City for another two months. The Belgian airline was originally supposed to fly again from 3 January, but the coronavirus crisis is causing more delays.

Air Antwerp had already drastically reduced its service on the route in November and completely stopped flying scheduled flights in December. After initially postponing a resumption of scheduled flights from 3 January to 1 February, the airline is now aiming at a restart on 1 March. The main reason is to be found in the travel restrictions, both in Belgium, which requires PCR tests and quarantine for travellers coming from Britain, and in the UK, which is under a new lockdown.

The airline’s Fokker 50 remains available for charter flights.