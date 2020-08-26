Air Antwerp keeps its aircraft grounded until 13 September

On its website, Air Antwerp announces that all scheduled flights on the route Antwerp Airport-London City Airport are cancelled up to and including 13 September 2020 at this time.

In addition, all mid-day flights WP120 and WP121 are cancelled until further notice.

The first flights to operate after this close-out period will be WP100-101 on Monday 14 September 2020. As from this date, Air Antwerp will operate 2 return flights on weekdays (in the morning and in the evening) and 1 on Sunday evening.

Please note that Air Antwerp cannot guarantee that this proposed flight schedule will be maintained and that further changes can occur at any time. Indeed, at the time of writing, the UK still imposes a 14-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Belgium, which seriously impacts bookings.

Travellers holding an Air Antwerp booking (WP code) on a flight that is cancelled or rescheduled to other timings will be notified by e-mail.

If the flight is rescheduled, the reservation will remain valid and the passenger will receive new booking details and itinerary by e-mail. If these new flight arrangements do not suit his needs‚ he should contact Air Antwerp Customer Services (click here) to amend his reservation or request a refund free of charge.

If the flight is cancelled‚ the reservation will be cancelled too. The traveller should contact customer service agents (click here) to change his booking to a future flight or to request either a voucher for the amount paid for the original reservation or a full refund free of charge.

If you made a booking via any other channel than the Air Antwerp website‚ the party with which you made your reservation will inform you about any changes.