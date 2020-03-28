Air Antwerp intends to resume service between Antwerp and London City on 4 May

Further to the decisions of the Belgian National Security Council of 27 March extending the confinement measures in Belgium until 19 April, but possibly until 3 May, and to the announcement earlier this week by London City Airport that the airport expects to remain closed until the end of April, Air Antwerp announced its intent to resume operations on its sole route on Monday 4 May 2020.

The airline had already suspended its operations temporarily as of 22 March.

Passengers who hold an Air Antwerp booking (WP code) on a flight between now and May 3rd‚ can change or cancel their reservation free of charge by contacting Air Antwerp Customer Services.

If the booking was made via codeshare partner KLM (KL code)‚ the passengers must contact KLM. Booking change requests via social media cannot be handled.

Because of the possibly changing situation, the airline recommends consulting the Air Antwerp website or its social media channels regularly for updates.