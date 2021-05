The Air Antwerp website has been updated with new information: All scheduled flights on the route between Antwerp Airport and London City Airport have been cancelled until after the summer months.

The situation will be reassessed in August 2021.

We announced earlier that the airline’s only aircraft, a Fokker 50 registered OO-VLS, had flown back to its owner, the Swedish company Amapola Flyg in Malmö, Sweden, in order to minimise maintenance costs.