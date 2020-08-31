Air Antwerp drastically reduces its Antwerp-London City schedule to 4 weekly flights

A few days ago, Air Antwerp announced it would resume its only route from Antwerp to London City on 14 September. The schedule then provided for 11 weekly flights: two daily returns from Monday through Friday and an evening flight on Sundays. This timetable was already reduced when compared to the pre-Covid-19 era, with the midday flights cancelled.

Air Antwerp now goes one step further in shrinking its operations. Its timetable now provides for only four weekly flights, all in the evening. All the morning flights have disappeared from the schedule, as well as the evening flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Only remain the four evening flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The resumption of the route is still foreseen on 14 September.

ANR-LCY WP140 17:40-17:50 F50 1--45-7

LCY-ANR WP141 18:20-20:20 F50 1--45-7