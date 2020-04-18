Air Antwerp prolongs suspension of flights until 31 May

Air Antwerp announces on its website that all scheduled flights on its sole route Antwerp Airport-London City Airport are cancelled up to and including 31 May 2020 at this time.

In addition, all mid-day flights WP120 and WP121 are cancelled up to and including 21 June 2020.

Until further notice, the first flights to operate after this close-out period will be WP100-101 on Monday 1 June 2020.

Our regular readers know that Air Antwerp has two shareholders: CityJet owns 75% of the shares and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines the remaining 25%. Since CityJet filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, 17 April, the future of Air Antwerp is not yet secure, but there is no hint yet at what will happen if CityJet disappears.