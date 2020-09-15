New from Berlin: with Green Airlines to Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden

The new Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) will welcome its’ first new airline on 1st November. Green Airlines will then be flying the national route to Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden several times a week from Terminal 5, which is the current Schönefeld Airport.

The new airline will be offering 3 flights a day from Monday to Friday as well as 1 flight every Sunday. Due to off-peak times, the connections are perfect for business travellers. The Danish airline Air Alsie’s 64-seater ATR 72-500 will be used for the flight to Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport (FKB). The flight takes 1 hour 30 minutes.

As a newcomer, Green Airlines focuses in particular on environmentally-friendly flying, climate protection and regionality. With every passenger that is flown, the airline offsets more emissions than are released. In addition, they promote regional businesses and support climate protection, for instance through partnerships with conservation associations and by investing in renewable energies. Regional products are used for the on-board catering which is included in the ticket price. As a virtual airline, Green Airlines relies on flexible booking possibilities and individual offers for passengers.

