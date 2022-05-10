The Algerian Council of Ministers authorises Air Algérie to acquire 15 aeroplanes

The Council of Ministers of Algeria chaired this Sunday by the President of the Republic, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune has authorised the acquisition of 15 aeroplanes by Air Algérie for the opening of new routes, in particular to African and Asian countries, according to a Council press release.

“The Air Algerie airline has been authorised to acquire 15 planes for the opening of new routes, in particular to African and Asian countries, in addition to the purchase of ships for the transport of passengers, goods and cereals,” the statement said.

During this meeting, “the Council of Ministers approved the new Air Algerie flight programme in anticipation of the summer season. This programme must be published by executive decree“.