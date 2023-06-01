Air Algérie orders five A330-900s and two A350-1000s

Air Algérie, the national airline of Algeria, has signed a firm order for  seven widebody aircraft to support its commercial development.  

This order will allow Air Algérie to take full advantage of the flexibility of the Airbus product  range, strengthen its regional services and offer an ambitious plan for transcontinental  destinations,” Airbus said, adding that “by operating the A330neo alongside the A350-1000, Air Algérie will also benefit  from operational savings such as a 25 percent lower fuel burn per seat and greater flexibility  resulting from the unique commonality between members of the Airbus aircraft Family.”

The A330neo and the A350 also feature the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers  passengers a high level of comfort, ambience, and design. This includes more individual  space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to the latest in-flight  entertainment and connectivity systems.

