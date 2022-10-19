Air Algérie is relaunching its Lille-Oran and Lille-Constantine routes

André Orban
From October 31, the Algerian national company will once again serve the cities of Constantine and Oran, two routes suspended since March 2020.

The flight schedule

Lille – Oran: from October 31, 2022

Monday
Oran-Lille, arrival at 10:40 / Lille-Oran, departure at 11:40

Wednesday
Oran-Lille, arrival at 12:20 / Lille-Oran, departure at 13:20

Saturday
Oran-Lille, arrival at 17:30 / AH1079 Lille-Oran, departure at 18:30

Lille – Constantine: from November 2, 2022

Wednesday
Constantine-Lille, arrival at 10:40 / Lille-Constantine, departure at 11:40

Friday
Constantine-Lille, arrival at 17:50 / Lille-Constantine, departure at 11:35

 

Flights can already be booked via the usual distribution channels:

  • In a travel agency
  • On the company’s website: https://airalgerie.dz/
  • Via the Lille airport website: www.lille.aeroport.fr/destinations
Lille, October 19, 2022

