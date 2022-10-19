Air Algérie is relaunching its Lille-Oran and Lille-Constantine routes

From October 31, the Algerian national company will once again serve the cities of Constantine and Oran, two routes suspended since March 2020.

The flight schedule

Lille – Oran: from October 31, 2022

Monday

Oran-Lille, arrival at 10:40 / Lille-Oran, departure at 11:40

Wednesday

Oran-Lille, arrival at 12:20 / Lille-Oran, departure at 13:20

Saturday

Oran-Lille, arrival at 17:30 / AH1079 Lille-Oran, departure at 18:30

Lille – Constantine: from November 2, 2022

Wednesday

Constantine-Lille, arrival at 10:40 / Lille-Constantine, departure at 11:40

Friday

Constantine-Lille, arrival at 17:50 / Lille-Constantine, departure at 11:35

Flights can already be booked via the usual distribution channels:

In a travel agency

On the company’s website: https://airalgerie.dz/

Via the Lille airport website: www.lille.aeroport.fr/destinations

Lille, October 19, 2022