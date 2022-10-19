Air Algérie is relaunching its Lille-Oran and Lille-Constantine routes

From October 31, the Algerian national company will once again serve the cities of Constantine and Oran, two routes suspended since March 2020.
The flight schedule
Lille – Oran: from October 31, 2022
Monday
Oran-Lille, arrival at 10:40 / Lille-Oran, departure at 11:40
Wednesday
Oran-Lille, arrival at 12:20 / Lille-Oran, departure at 13:20
Saturday
Oran-Lille, arrival at 17:30 / AH1079 Lille-Oran, departure at 18:30
Lille – Constantine: from November 2, 2022
Wednesday
Constantine-Lille, arrival at 10:40 / Lille-Constantine, departure at 11:40
Friday
Constantine-Lille, arrival at 17:50 / Lille-Constantine, departure at 11:35
Flights can already be booked via the usual distribution channels:
- In a travel agency
- On the company’s website: https://airalgerie.dz/
- Via the Lille airport website: www.lille.aeroport.fr/destinations