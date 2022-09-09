Air Albania should suspend all business activities after failure to declare beneficial owners

The National Business Center of Albania has suspended the activities of Air Albania, as the company has not clarified its true ownership status, as required by Albanian law. Local media reported that the operational status of the airline has changed from ACTIVE to SUSPENDED. The airline should be grounded until a fine is paid and the relevant information of the real owners is registered.

According to the law, the fine payable amounts to 600,000 lek, which is equivalent to 5,000 euros. It is noted that the airline was suspended starting from 1 September. Air Albania, however, continues to carry out its flight schedule. At moment of writing, the airline operates a flight between Pisa, Italy and Tirana, Albania.

Local media also reported that Air Albania has submitted financial statements only for 2018, with the relevant authorities remaining silent on the remaining years.