Air Albania launches first-ever flights to Vienna

Vienna Airport has welcomed a new airline: Air Albania, the country’s flag carrier, now connects Vienna and Tirana with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays) operated by an Airbus A320. This marks Air Albania’s debut in Vienna, supporting the growing popularity of Albania as a travel destination.

Airport officials highlighted strong demand, with a 40% increase in passenger traffic between Vienna and Tirana in 2024. The new route is seen as a strategic step in strengthening business, tourism, and cultural ties between Austria and Albania.

Tirana offers visitors a vibrant mix of city life, nearby Adriatic beaches, and scenic mountains—making it an attractive and accessible destination from Vienna.