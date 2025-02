A new airline will be operating on the tarmac of Brussels Airport from 22 February: Air Albania. Brussels will thus be connected twice a week (Tuesday and Saturday) to the capital of Albania, Tirana, the Belgian airport announced on Monday.

However, this is not a completely new destination since flights to Tirana were already operated by TUI fly Belgium, except last winter, a spokesperson for Brussels airport specified.

In Brussels South Charleroi, Ryanair also offers flights to Tirana.