After an absence of three years, Lufthansa reenters the Airbus A380

Due to high demand, Lufthansa enters the world’s largest passenger aircraft back into service. The Airbus A380 was phased out three years ago because it was considered too big and too expensive. And during the coronavirus pandemic, there was no demand.

Too big and too expensive. With these arguments, Lufthansa grounded its 14 aircraft big A380 fleet in September 2021, at the height of the pandemic. The final A380 carried 449 passengers between Bangkok, Thailand and Frankfurt, Germany.

But next Thursday, for the first time in three years, a Lufthansa A380 will take off again: from Munich, Germany to Boston, United States. From July, a connection to New York JFK will be added. The offer will change in autumn: “Flights to Bangkok and Los Angeles are planned with the winter flight schedule,” said Lufthansa spokeswoman Bettina Rittberger in an interview with tagesschau.de.

The Airbus A380 should remain in service for a few years: “We plan to use the A380 until 2027,” explains Rittberger. Lufthansa is currently waiting for several aircraft that have not yet been delivered.

The entire A380 fleet will be stationed in Munich. For the time being, four A380s and two in reserve will be reactivated. Another two remain on the ground. It has not yet been decided whether they will also be reactivated.