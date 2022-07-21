Afrijet accelerates fleet enhancement with further ATR 72-600

Gabonese airline continues to select the latest generation ATRs to renew and enlarge its network with efficient and responsible turboprops.

ATR finalises the sale of a further ATR 72-600 to Central African airline Afrijet, to be delivered before the end of the year. This order will bring the -600 fleet size to six ATR 72-600 by 2023, allowing the opening of new routes and increasing frequency. Initially starting with pre-owned ATRs and then moving to leased ATR 72-600 in 2020, Afrijet is able to benefit from ATR’s effectiveness in growing regional networks, offering more responsible and inclusive connectivity to the communities and businesses of Africa.

Afrijet CEO, Marc Gaffajoli, says: “Regional connectivity has a significant impact on local economies and community integration. To be effective in Africa an aircraft has to be cost-efficient, reliable and versatile. Moreover, the unique terrain in which Afrijet operates, comprising of the Congo rainforest – the world’s second-largest tropical forest after the Amazon – makes an even stronger reason to select the most responsible aircraft on the market for such essential connections.”

Fabrice Vautier, ATR Senior Vice President Commercial, says: “Most traffic in Africa is concentrated on a few well-served routes and there is a real need to connect secondary cities. Afrijet is able to do just that, providing reliable and comfortable service to local communities. Accelerating the transition of its fleet to purchase the latest generation of ATR aircraft, is a clear demonstration of Afrijet’s strong business strategy and commitment to sustainable aviation”.

Farnborough Airshow, 20 July 2022