African Express Airways Embraer E-120 shot down by rocket missile

On 4 May, an African Express Airways Embraer E-120 Brasilia (Kenyan registered as 5Y-AXO) was operating a domestic flight between Mogadishu and Baidoa, Somalia. During the flight – above Bardale – the aircraft was shot down, allegedly by a rocket missile.

Two pilots and four passengers who were in the aircraft all died. The crash was confirmed by Southwestern Minister for Transport Hassan Hussein Mohamed who said two of the passengers who perished in the crash are Somalis.

The aircraft was chartered by an NGO and was transporting medical supplies and mosquito nets.

The aircraft was chartered by an NGO and was transporting medical supplies and mosquito nets. Crash occurred around 3:45pm local time.