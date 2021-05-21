Aerotranscargo NL bankrupt even before operating first flight

In February, we announced the creation of a new cargo airline in The Netherlands, Aerotranscargo NL. The aim was to operate its first flights in the summer of 2021 with two Boeing 747-400 freighters leased from Aerotranscargo FZE, a company based in the Emirate of Sharjah operating Moldova-registered aircraft.

The airline will not take off. Aerotranscargo NL B.V. in Schiphol (Noord-Holland) was declared bankrupt by a court in Noord-Holland. The company had difficulty in securing its Dutch AOC. The appointed curator is Mr C.H. Hartsuiker.

The insolvency number of this case is F.15 / 21/72. The (main) activity of Aerotranscargo NL B.V. is aviation.

There are no reports available (yet).