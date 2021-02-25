A new cargo airline in The Netherlands: Aerotranscargo NL

Aerotranscargo NL (in short ATC NL) is a very new Dutch airline. The intention is that the new airline will operate its first flights in the summer of 2021 with two Boeing 747-400 freighters leased from Aerotranscargo FZE to airports in China, Hong Kong and the United States, among others.

Within two years, the fleet should be scaled up to four B747-400Fs. Ultimately, a fleet size of ten freighters is assumed, with management aiming to deploy mainly energy-efficient and low-noise Boeing 777F and 747-8F aircraft after 2024.

The boss of ATC NL is ex-Martinair Director Peter Scholten.

Aerotranscargo FZE itself is a cargo company based in the Emirate of Sharjah, one of the United Arab Emirates. The airline has a fleet of 6 Boeing 747-400F or BDSF aircraft, registered in Moldova.