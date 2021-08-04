Air One Aviation generates 145 million kilos of bookings for 1,300 Boeing 747 full charters in first year as global GSA for Aerotranscargo (ATC)

Air One Aviation has generated over 145 million kilos of cargo for over 1,300 Boeing 747 freighter flights in its first 12 months as the global general sales agency partner of AEROTRANSCARGO (ATC).

Prior to appointing UK-headquartered Air One Aviation on 1 August 2020, AEROTRANSCARGO was operating solely as an ACMI carrier with four 747-400 freighters. A year later, it has a fleet of six 747-400Fs and Air One Aviation has helped to firmly establish ATC as a first-tier charter airline partner working with global freight forwarding and logistics companies, and charter brokers.

Such has been the success of the partnership that Air One Aviation already has another 1,000 full flights booked between August and the end of 2021 to transport a further 115 million kilos of cargo.

The first 12 months of the GSA agreement has seen AEROTRANSCARGO’s 747-400Fs successfully operate flights connecting 50 of the world’s premier air cargo gateways, including 244 services ex Hong Kong, 88 from Liege and 83 from Zhengzhou in China’s Henan province. As well as operations from other key Chinese airports including Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Macau, Nanchang, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Zhengzhou, the fleet has also provided much-needed cargo capacity to customers in markets in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia such as Bangkok, Brisbane, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

In Europe, in the past year, Air One Aviation has also generated full load bookings for AEROTRANSCARGO services to Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leipzig, Liege, Luxembourg, Maastricht, Madrid, Ostend, Paris, Prague, Vatry, Vienna, Zaragoza and Zurich. Outside of Europe and Asia, demand has also been met from major freight forwarders, logistics providers and brokers in Costa Rica, Delhi, Dhaka, Lagos, Lusaka and Rio de Janeiro.

“Our first year as a charter airline has exceeded all our expectations and for this I have to pay tribute to the performance of our global GSA partner, Air One Aviation. Through their neutrality and ‘Blue Chip’ contacts in leading freight forwarders and brokers, they have quickly established the AEROTRANSCARGO brand in the international cargo market and given us a platform for the next stage of our growth,” said Jai Singh, CEO and Managing Director of ATC. “We greatly value their deep knowledge of the all-cargo market and look forward to what we can achieve together going forward in support of our large and growing client base.”

Paul Bennett, CEO of Air One Aviation, said: “We have been able to meet the high demand for freighter capacity over the past year because of the reliability of AEROTRANSCARGO’s flight operations, and the airline’s continued fleet investment. In this time, it has expanded its 747-400F fleet from four to six aircraft, which has enabled us to confidently market capacity to charter brokers, freight forwarders and consolidators looking for short and long-term charter solutions. We already have strong forward bookings well into 2022 and expect the airline to continue to invest and grow in line with the opportunities we are generating all over the world.”

Air One Aviation has exclusive sales and marketing rights across all territories on behalf of AEROTRANSCARGO.

4 August 2021