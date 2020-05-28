Aeronav LET-410 being shot at from the ground while approaching Somalian airport

On 25 May, an Aeronav (Kenya School of Flying) LET-410 (registered 5Y-VVA) operated a flight carrying medical supplies. During approach to Qansax Dheere, Somalia, however, a number of bullets hit the aircraft. The bullets penetrated the cabin and wings, but the aircraft was able to safely land.

Aeronav LET-410 (5Y-VVA) sustained damage from ground fire while approaching Qansax Dheere, Somalia. Projectiles penetrated the wing and the fuselage fortunately w/out injuring anyone on board. The pilots managed to land safely. @avherald @RobertAlai https://t.co/bEnBv9nTyB pic.twitter.com/qWloPHNJZQ — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 27, 2020

Somali media claim citing unconfirmed reports the crew was arrested after landing and their mobile phones were confiscated by Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

The same media claim that Ethiopian troops again misidentified an aircraft as on 4 May, an African Express Airways Embraer E-120 Brasilia (Kenyan registered as 5Y-AXO) was shot down, allegedly by a rocket missile.