Aeronav LET-410 being shot at from the ground while approaching Somalian airport

Bart Noëth
On 25 May, an Aeronav (Kenya School of Flying) LET-410 (registered 5Y-VVA) operated a flight carrying medical supplies. During approach to Qansax Dheere, Somalia, however, a number of bullets hit the aircraft. The bullets penetrated the cabin and wings, but the aircraft was able to safely land. 

Somali media claim citing unconfirmed reports the crew was arrested after landing and their mobile phones were confiscated by Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

The same media claim that Ethiopian troops again misidentified an aircraft as on 4 May, an African Express Airways Embraer E-120 Brasilia (Kenyan registered as 5Y-AXO) was shot down, allegedly by a rocket missile.

