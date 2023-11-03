Inappropriate incident involving Aeromexico flight attendant sparks investigation

A flight attendant working for Aeromexico was caught red handed while pretending to take something out of a catering trolley but filming under the skirt of a passenger that boarded the aircraft. The 8-second clip was shared on social media platform X and also reached the airline which started an investigation.

“We are aware of a co-worker of the airline performing an inappropriate action,” the airline said, adding that: “Aeromexico, in agreement with the Mexican Aviation Flight Attendants Union Association (ASSA de Mexico), regrets what happened and reiterates that no appropriate conduct will be allowed in its operations.”

No saben el coraje y la indignación q esto me da. Sucedió en #Aeroméxico, las mujeres debemos estar libres de ser acosadas sexualmente. Me comparten lo siguiente: "Ximena buenos días! Me da mucha pena molestarte, quería enviarte esta información, acaba de pasar en este momento pic.twitter.com/rKU33tDNxS — Xime G.I. ??????? (@xime_garmendia) October 31, 2023