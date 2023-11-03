Inappropriate incident involving Aeromexico flight attendant sparks investigation

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

A flight attendant working for Aeromexico was caught red handed while pretending to take something out of a catering trolley but filming under the skirt of a passenger that boarded the aircraft. The 8-second clip was shared on social media platform X and also reached the airline which started an investigation.

We are aware of a co-worker of the airline performing an inappropriate action,” the airline said, adding that: “Aeromexico, in agreement with the Mexican Aviation Flight Attendants Union Association (ASSA de Mexico), regrets what happened and reiterates that no appropriate conduct will be allowed in its operations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.