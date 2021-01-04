Aeromexico Boeing 787-8 suffers bird strike on take-off Cancun Airport

On 3 January, an Aeromexico Boeing 787-8 (registered N782AM) operating domestic flight AM549 between Cancun and Mexico City, Mexico suffered a bird strike during take-off at Cancun Airport. 

On footage that appeared on social media, bird(s) entered the aircraft’s left engine. The pilots aborted take-off, and taxied back to the gate.

The aircraft was being checked and our passengers have been rerouted on another flight,” the airline announced shortly after the incident.

