Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 gets damaged in towing incident

The Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 (registered AM494) got damaged during a towing incident at Seattle Airport, United States. On video footage that appeared online, the tug is seen making a sharp left turn and hitting the aircraft

Another online video reveals damage to the aircraft’s fuselage.

Previously, the 737-800 arrived from regular flight AM494 between Mexico City, Mexico and Seattle.

