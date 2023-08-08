Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 gets damaged in towing incident

The Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 (registered AM494) got damaged during a towing incident at Seattle Airport, United States. On video footage that appeared online, the tug is seen making a sharp left turn and hitting the aircraft



Another online video reveals damage to the aircraft’s fuselage.

Previously, the 737-800 arrived from regular flight AM494 between Mexico City, Mexico and Seattle.

???????? Gros dégâts sur le fuselage de ce Boeing 737-800 d’AeroMexico à Seattle après un accident avec son tracteur push-back. pic.twitter.com/fFUTkfyhYG — air plus news (@airplusnews) August 8, 2023