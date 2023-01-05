Bullet impacts Aeromexico Connect Embraer E190LR about to depart Culiacán, passengers duck for cover

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
55

Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has been arrested during a military operation in northwestern Mexico. The arrest happened in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa. As a response, angry gang members set fire on buses and trucks. One aircraft, an Aeromexico Connect Embraer E190LR (registered XA-ALW), that was about to leave Culiacán Airport for flight AM165 to Mexico City got hit by at least one bullet.

Images that appear on social media indicate that the aircraft was already taxiing when the aircraft was hit. Damage to the aircraft was noticed, as seen on pictures that appeared on social media (see below). Passengers and crew members had to duck for cover, but the airline confirmed that everybody remained safe.

On the incident, Aeromexico said: “This morning a bullet impact was detected in the fuselage of a aircraft that was ready to operate flight AM165 on the Culiacán – Mexico City route, which was canceled for security reasons.

The plane never started its takeoff run. After this incident, the company’s protocols were activated and the authorities were notified. Clients and collaborators are safe.

Aeromexico reiterates that the safety of customers and collaborators is and will continue to be its highest priority.”

Culiacán Airport has been closed until further notice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.