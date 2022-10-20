Severe turbulence on board Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330-200 injures 12 passengers

On 18 October, an Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330-200 (registered LV-FVH) operated flight AR1133 between Madrid, Spain and Buenos Aires, Argentina when, flying over the Atlantic Ocean at flight level 360 near the Brazilian coast, the aircraft encountered severe turbulence. The aircraft carried 273 passengers and 13 crew members. 12 passengers who were not using their seat belt, however requested by the crew, got injured. The flight continued to Buenos Aires. After landing, 3 passengers were taken to hospital.

After landing, Aerolineas Argentinas issued a statement indicating that the crew informed the passengers by means of the seat belt sign and by informing them with an announcement. Passengers who got injured were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the turbulence.

Post flight checks revealed that the aircraft didn’t suffer significant damage to its structure, the cabin of the aircraft, however, needs some repair.

