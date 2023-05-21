Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330 flight to Miami evacuated after bomb threat

An Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330 (registered LV-FVH) that was supposed to operate flight AR1304 from Buenos Aires, Argentina and Miami, United States this Sunday 21 May stopped on the taxiway after a bomb threat. The decision was made to immediately evacuate the aircraft.

The following footage appeared on social media:

An Aerolineas Argentinas A330-200 aircraft (LV-FVH) faced bomb threat this morning , while operating flight AR1304 from Buenos Aires (EZE) to Miami (MIA), resulting deplaning of the passengers on the Runway on 21 May.#security #flight pic.twitter.com/NN8tk7GziM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 21, 2023