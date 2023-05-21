Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330 flight to Miami evacuated after bomb threat

An Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330 (registered LV-FVH) that was supposed to operate flight AR1304 from Buenos Aires, Argentina and Miami, United States this Sunday 21 May stopped on the taxiway after a bomb threat. The decision was made to immediately evacuate the aircraft. 

The following footage appeared on social media:

