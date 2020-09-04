Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330 ends up in the mud during towing

On 2 September, an Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330 (registered LV-FVH) was towed at Buenos Aires Ezeiza Airport, Argentina. During the procedure, however, the aircraft ran off the paved surface into soft ground.
The following images appeared on social media:
URGENTE #aeropuerto #Ezeiza #ahora #Aeronave de @Aerolineas_AR rompe barra de tractor y hunde el tren de nariz en pasto por inercia. #A330
