Aerolineas Argentinas plane makes emergency landing after bomb threat

Due to a bomb threat, an Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737 MAX 8 flying to Ushuaia made an emergency landing in Comodoro and the airport was closed. However, no explosives were found. The aircraft was carrying almost 170 passengers and landed after an emergency call from La Plata.

An Aerolineas Argentinas plane headed to Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, carrying 169 passengers and 6 crew had to land in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut, after a bomb threat mid-flight. The emergency protocol was activated and the airport was closed. After four hours, the Airport Security Police (PSA) reported that “no explosives were found.”

The Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1882 operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered LV-HKVhad taken off from Buenos Aires this Saturday morning at 04:46 bound for the city of Ushuaia. It landed in Comodoro Rivadavia after receiving a 911 emergency call from La Plata warning of a bomb in luggage.

As part of the emergency protocol, the explosives personnel of the Chubut Police and emergencies were summoned. The plane arrived at the local airport at 07:40 “without incident and is directed to the PAE (East 25 header) where ANAC SSEI Firefighters, ANAC personnel, airline ramp personnel and this PSA are located.”

“The entire crew and passengers were disembarked and guided to the arrivals hall of the airport, while personnel from the explosives squad went to the plane to start the raking of luggage, hold and cabin,” the PSA statement explained.

This generated discomfort among passengers, flight delays and cancellations, because the Comodoro Rivadavia airport was closed on Saturday morning.

“We arrived at the runway and after 15 minutes they told us that there was a bomb threat. They made us wait half an hour without information and we walked three kilometres in sub-zero temperatures to the airport. We have no information. There is total secrecy of the company, we got off at 7:30 and it’s been almost three hours,” a passenger complained.

“After having examined the luggage, the hold and the cabin of the aircraft, in an exhaustive search that was coordinated by the Emergency Operating Committee, it was confirmed that the controls did not reveal any news regarding the presence of explosive elements,” PSA assured in the afternoon.

Finally, the plane continued its journey to Ushuaia at 16:25 and was underway at the time of writing.

Source: Clarin & Flightradar24