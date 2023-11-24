Russian airlines invited to launch flights to North Korea

Russian airlines, including Aeroflot and Aurora, have received invitations from Rosaviatsia, the Russian civil aviation agency, to consider launching regular flights to North Korea. This invitation follows discussions between a Rosaviatsia delegation and North Korean counterparts about expanding air traffic between the two countries.

Presently, the sole commercial air link between Russia and North Korea is an Air Koryo flight connecting Vladivostok and Pyongyang twice a week.

Aurora expressed their readiness, in theory, to operate flights to North Korea. The move aligns with Russia’s efforts to establish new partnerships, particularly amid the evolving foreign policy landscape.

With Russia seeking stronger ties with North Korea, concerns have arisen regarding the isolated state potentially supplying arms amidst the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The proposed flights would facilitate easier travel between Moscow and Pyongyang for delegations and potentially aid in fostering deeper political and business relationships.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, flights between Russia and North Korea resumed in August 2023. However, the expectation is that flights may not directly connect Moscow and Pyongyang due to aircraft capabilities and demand, likely connecting through Vladivostok. Reports suggest that most flights departing Pyongyang carry construction workers to Russia.

While tour operators have yet to receive requests to resume tours to North Korea, industry expectations indicate that leisure travel might not resume until at least 2024. Despite Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recommending North Korea as a vacation destination, it’s anticipated that only a few thousand Russians would visit annually, compared to the millions who visited Turkey in 2022.

