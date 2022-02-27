Russian airline Aeroflot suspends all flights to Europe

The Russian airline Aeroflot announced the suspension of all its flights to Europe from Monday, following the decision of the European Union to close its airspace to aeroplanes from Russia.

“As a result of the restrictions concerning airspace applied by the European authorities, Aeroflot suspends its flights to all European destinations from 28 February 2022 and until further notice”, the company said in a statement released Sunday night.

The European Union said on Sunday that it would close its airspace to Russian carriers in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, a move that was also taken by several European countries outside the European Union and Canada (but not by the United States).

Russian airlines have to manage flights avoiding a huge exclusion zone, which forces them to make large detours.