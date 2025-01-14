Russia and China have sufficient flights during low season, says Russian Aviation Authority

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) stated that the current number of flights between Russia and China is adequate to meet demand during the low season.

Despite China Southern cancelling Moscow-Beijing flights from January 20 to the end of March 2025, Rosaviatsiya assured that carriers like Aeroflot could increase capacity if demand rises. This assessment aims to maintain direct air connectivity between the two countries’ capitals while adapting to seasonal fluctuations in travel demand.

Source: Tass