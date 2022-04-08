Navigate

Russian Ilyushin-96-300 to land at Brussels Airport on Sunday

Ilyushin Il-96-300PU RA-96021 of Rossiya Special Flight Unit at Vnukovo international airport in 2015 © Anna Zvereva from Tallinn, Estonia https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40217003

According to Flightlevel, the Government of the Russian Federation will send an aircraft to Brussels Airport on Sunday to fetch Russian diplomats expelled from the EU. The aeroplane will be an Ilyushin IL-96 from the Rossiya Special Flight Unit.

The Rossiya Special Flight Unit is operated by Rossiya Airlines, an Aeroflot subsidiary, which manages the Russian presidential fleet. Its Ilyushin IL-96-300 with registration RA-96017 will pick up the Russian diplomats who are being expelled from the European Union. The aeroplane has been given special permission to perform this flight since Russian aircraft are prohibited in European Union airspace due to the sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The ETA (Expected Time of Arrival) at Brussels Airport is around 09:00 and the ETD (Expected Time of Departure) to Moscow Vnukovo is 11:00.

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
