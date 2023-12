Rossiya Airlines received all the necessary permits for flights to Beijing and will resume flights from the Russian regions to Beijing Daxing International Airport from December 28, the airline’s press service told TASS.

“Rossiya Airlines plans to begin operating flights from the regions of the country to Beijing on December 28. Flights will be operated regularly with the stated frequency. All necessary permissions to operate flights to Daxing have been received,” the airline said.

MOSCOW, December 25/TASS/