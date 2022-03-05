Putin visits Aeroflot training centre and calls western sanctions akin to a declaration of war

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a training centre of the Russian airline Aeroflot, just outside Moscow. During a banquet, he explained the conflict in Ukraine at a table full of female flight attendants.

No more long spaced tables there. Indecent jokes were impossible to keep up. The images that were distributed are the target of ridicule on social media (see hereunder).

Putin said, among other things, that the “military operations” (as he calls the Russian invasion) in Ukraine are proceeding successfully and according to plan. He also said the resulting Western sanctions “looked like a declaration of war“.