Aeroflot publishes February 2022 stats, future of the airline is bleak

Russian Aeroflot today published its February 2022 passenger statistics. The largest carrier in Russia carried 2.8 million passengers, roughly 25% more passengers than previous year. The future for the Russian-backed airline, however, seems bleak as – since the Russian war in Ukraine that started exactly one month ago – air traffic in/from/towards Russia has fallen sharply.

Europe and the United States closed off its airspace to Aeroflot, other Russian airlines and private fleet. The airline can’t fly internationally either, as leasing companies are demanding back their aircraft.

How long Aeroflot can fly domestically is a question too as the airline operates Airbus and Boeing. Both aircraft manufacturers and their suppliers are prohibited from sending spare parts and providing maintenance on those aircraft.

Today, the Moscow stock exchange resumed for four hours, only shares of 33 companies could be bought and sold, of which Aeroflot shares.

At moment of writing, Aeroflot lost 10%