Pobeda flight made emergency landing in St. Petersburg due to technical malfunction

A Pobeda domestic flight en route from St. Petersburg to Yekaterinburg (DP515 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered VQ-BTH) has made an emergency landing at the airport of departure (Pulkovo Airport) due to a technical malfunction, a spokesperson for the airport operator told Russian press agency TASS on Monday.

“On February 10, 2020, a Pobeda flight DP515 reported a technical malfunction on board and plans to return to the airport of departure. A rescue team was immediately dispatched to meet the plane. The aircraft has landed safely,” the spokesperson said.

The flight’s passengers were taken to an airport terminal. St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport continues to operate normally.

Source: Russian Aviation and Flightradar24