Pilots of a Pobeda Airlines Boeing 737 draw giant penis in the sky

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
226

On 11 November, a Pobeda Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered VQ-BTJ) operated domestic flight DP407 between Moscow Vnukovo and Yekaterinburg, Russia. 

Uneventful and on-time, the aircraft departed the airport near Moscow. About one hour into the flight, the pilots seemed bored as they started to fly (draw) a giant penis-shaped object in the sky.

The procedure added 30 minutes of flight-time, resulting in an arrival at Yekaterinburg at 17:51 (local time), roughly 20 minutes later than the scheduled arrival time.

British newspaper The Metro knows more: “This was probably the way in which the Pobeda pilots expressed their support to Russian team captain Artem Dzyuba who was suspended from international duty after footage showing him appearing to masturbate in bed was leaked online,” said a spokesman for the airline.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency is investigating the “phallic protest” over the city of Neftekamsk. Reports suggest the crew requested permission for air manoeuvres “due to a need to check radio-navigation equipment.”

It is, however, doubtful that the aviation authorities and / or the airline can laugh with the antics of these pilots.

Read more: Pilots use jet to ‘draw penis in sky’ in support of ‘masturbating footballer’

Other drawings in the sky:

Airbus immediately responded to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner sky art drawing

After Boeing and Airbus sky art: Embraer is drawing

[Coronavirus] A pilot just left this message to the world

Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 is drawing a Christmas tree above Germany

Marking the retirement of the Boeing 747 from El Al service, this last flight has almost completed a “Sky Painting”

Boeing 787 Dreamliner drawing a giant aircraft in the sky

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.