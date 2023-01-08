Pobeda Boeing 737-800 skids off runway during take-off roll at Perm, Russia

On 8 January, a Boeing 737-800 (registered VQ-BTD but after the Russian seizure of leased aircraft registered RA-73294) operated domestic flight DP6512 between Perm and Moscow Sheremetyevo, Russia.

During take-off roll, the aircraft skidded off the runway.

The 183 passengers and 6 crew members left the aircraft via mobile stairs.

The following video appeared on social media:

