Manchester United ditches sponsorship deal with Aeroflot; more sports associations/organisations take action against Russia

English football club Manchester United, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester has withdrawn its sponsorship deal with Russian airline Aeroflot.

In a short but clear statement, the football club issued the following statement: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

Russia isolates itself from the sporting scene after the attack on Ukraine:

Yesterday, FC Schalke 04 decided to remove the logo of main and Russian sponsor GAZPROM from their shirts.

On the same day, FIA (Formula 1) said that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided to move the the 2022 Champions League final from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris, France, the UEFA press service said.