Navigate

Aeroflot launches international network from Sochi, Russia

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Business as usual for Aeroflot, the airline launched ticket sales for international flights from Sochi, Russia. The airline will operate to Armenia, Egypt, Israel, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. The flights will be operated by Rossiya Russian Airlines, part of the Aeroflot group, with Sukhoi Superjet 100.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100’s provide 87 seats (12 business class – 75 economy class). The only European operator, CityJet, took its six Superjet 100 out of service in 2019. They were too prone to breakdowns and the service was too poor.

Aeroflot offers these destinations in addition to flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo, St. Petersburg and Krasnoyarsk.

According to the schedule, flights from Sochi Airport will be operated as follows:

Armenia: Yerevan daily from 8 April

Egypt: Cairo daily from 7 April

Israel: Tel Aviv daily from 7 April

Kazakhstan: Almaty from 8 April and Nur-Sultan from 7 April daily, Aktau from 8 April and Aktobe from 7 April three times a week, Atyrau twice a week from 9 April

Turkey: Istanbul 19 flights a week from 7 April, Antalya twice a day from 7 April, Bodrum three times a week and Dalaman twice a week from 22 April

Uzbekistan: Tashkent daily from 8 April, Samarkand four times a week from 8 April, Bukhara and Fergana three times a week from 7 April, Urgench twice a week from 8 April.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Aeroflot publishes February 2022 stats; future of the airline is bleak

    Russian Aeroflot today published its February 2022 passenger statistics. The largest carrier in Russia carried…

  2. Aeroflot suspends all international flights, except to Belarus

    The Russian company announced on Saturday 5 March the suspension of all its international flights…