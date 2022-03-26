Aeroflot launches international network from Sochi, Russia

Business as usual for Aeroflot, the airline launched ticket sales for international flights from Sochi, Russia. The airline will operate to Armenia, Egypt, Israel, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. The flights will be operated by Rossiya Russian Airlines, part of the Aeroflot group, with Sukhoi Superjet 100.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100’s provide 87 seats (12 business class – 75 economy class). The only European operator, CityJet, took its six Superjet 100 out of service in 2019. They were too prone to breakdowns and the service was too poor.

Aeroflot offers these destinations in addition to flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo, St. Petersburg and Krasnoyarsk.

According to the schedule, flights from Sochi Airport will be operated as follows:

Armenia: Yerevan daily from 8 April

Egypt: Cairo daily from 7 April

Israel: Tel Aviv daily from 7 April

Kazakhstan: Almaty from 8 April and Nur-Sultan from 7 April daily, Aktau from 8 April and Aktobe from 7 April three times a week, Atyrau twice a week from 9 April

Turkey: Istanbul 19 flights a week from 7 April, Antalya twice a day from 7 April, Bodrum three times a week and Dalaman twice a week from 22 April

Uzbekistan: Tashkent daily from 8 April, Samarkand four times a week from 8 April, Bukhara and Fergana three times a week from 7 April, Urgench twice a week from 8 April.