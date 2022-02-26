KLM stops codesharing with Aeroflot

KLM will immediately stop all code-sharing flights with Aeroflot, a KLM spokesperson reported to Dutch aviation news site Luchtvaartnieuws on Saturday evening. Both airlines are part of the Skyteam alliance.

Another Skyteam member, Delta Air Lines announced on Friday that it had withdrawn its codeshare agreement with Russian flag carrier Aeroflot with immediate effect, due to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

“We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK,” the airline wrote in a statement.

KLM also decided to cancel all flights to, from and over Russia. Two of its flights were called back to Amsterdam earlier today after almost reaching their destination (Moscow and St. Petersburg) in Russia.