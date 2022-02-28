Hours after the closure of Canadian airspace to Russian aircraft, an Aeroflot Airbus A350 ignores the prohibition

Hours after Canada closed its airspace for Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft in Canadian airspace, including in the airspace above Canada’s territorial waters, an Aeroflot Airbus A350-900 (registered VQ-BFY) and operating flight SU111 ignored the prohibition.

The Airbus A350-900 was operating a flight between Miami, United States and Moscow Sheremetyevo, Russia. “We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace,” Transport Canada said, “We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot and the independent air navigation service provider, NAVCAN, leading up to this violation. We will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action and other measures to prevent future violations.”

Government of Canada prohibits Russian aircraft to enter Canadian airspace

In response to the Russian leadership’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada continues to take strong and decisive action. Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Melanie Joly, announced that the Government of Canada is closing Canada’s airspace to all Russian aircraft operators. The Government of Canada is prohibiting the operation of Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft in Canadian airspace, including in the airspace above Canada’s territorial waters. This airspace closure is effective immediately and will remain until further notice.

Quotes

“All of Canada is united in its outrage of President Putin’s aggression against Ukraine. In response, we have closed Canadian airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s aggressive actions and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

“Canada will continue to do everything it can against the Russian regime’s aggression. We are united with our allies in our unwavering support to Ukraine and are working to bring this unprovoked war to an end.”

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs